General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo will speak at the appropriate time - Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will soon address the current instability in Nigeria.



According to him, the president is currently consulting relevant parties involved in the matter to take diplomatic measures, hence the long silence.



Speaking on Joynews, the legislator said, “I have heard people calling on the president. I know he will speak at the right time. I have tweeted to the AU to step in as soon as practicable. I am confident our president will show leadership and speak at the appropriate time.”



Frank Annoh-Dompreh was speaking on the back of surmounting pressure on Nana Akufo-Addo, as ECOWAS Chair, to speak out on the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country Nigeria.



This comes after some Nigerian youth have, for the past twelve days, engaged in a series of protest to demand better treatment from their government. The protests, themed #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality saw thousands gather at vantage points to register their displeasure.



He added that measures are in place to find the best resolution into this matter.



“The interim measure that should be taken is to speak to the people to remain calm while we seek to take an optimum resolution into this matter,” he stated.



He also called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to intervene in the political crisis in Nigeria.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh believes the way out is mediation which would be able to reduce the tension a bit.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.