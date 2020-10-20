Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Akufo-Addo will retire Mahama on December 7 - Ambassador Atta Boafo

Kingsley Atta Boafo, Ghana's Ambassador to Congo Brazaville

Former President John Dramani Mahama will have no more appetite for political office after the December 7 general elections, says Ambassador Kingsley Atta Boafo.



Ghana's Ambassador to Congo Brazaville contends that the former president will be humiliated in the upcoming polls more than what he suffered in the 2016 polls.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in 2016 suffered what has come to be known as the worst electoral defeat suffered by a flagbearer in the country's election history.



Then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat the incumbent president by a whopping margin in excess of one million votes.



Ambassador Boafo expressed optimism in an interview with this reporter stated that the good works of President Akufo-Addo will hand him a handsome victory in the polls.



He stressed that the defeat awaiting the NDC torchbearer will be humiliating that he will not have the taste of occupying the highest office of the land even if it is offered for free to him.



"They say 2016 was humiliating for ex-President Mahama and the NDC, but I forsee a higher scale of humiliation in the next election for them," the former Member of Parliament ( MP) for Fomena underscored.



That imminent defeat he accentuated will finally retire former president Mahama from the country's Frontline politics even at his comparatively tender age.



His Excellency Atta Boafo is confident that electorates will remember the implementation of free Senior high school policy when they go to the polls in 48 days time.



Also, planting for food and jobs, restoration of nurses and teacher trainee allowances will be on the lips of voters in voting day.



Additionally, the voting public will not forget about the strong economic foundation laid down by the government awaiting for a take off in 2021.



"Ghanaians will not derail the gains we have made so far by voting back former President Mahama into office, a move that will shatter progress made so far" Ambassador Atta Boafo confidently postulated.

