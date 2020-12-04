General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Akufo-Addo will respond to fake bribery tape after December 7 - Awuku

A video has been circulating on social media which has also caught the attention of the traditional media since Tuesday, December 2, alleging that the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indulged in some corrupt acts.



The video captures a lady and one gentleman in Akufo-Addo’s office giving him a brown envelope containing an amount of money. In the video, a voice was heard that some few T-shirts were added to the money to assist the then-candidate Akufo-Addo’s campaign.



On Wednesday, December 3, 2020, the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, called a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra insisting that the President was corrupt using the said video as evidence.



Reacting to the accusation on Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie, the National Organizer for the NPP, Sammy Awuku described the allegation as baseless. Mr. Awuku who is popularly known as Boys Abre said, the said amount was GHC40,000 but not $40,000 as the NDC was alleging.



Again, he said, the money and the T-shirts were given to Nana, the then NPP presidential candidate in October 2016 to support his campaign. This, according to Sammy Awuku, is normal in politics during campaign seasons.



Citing himself as an example, he said, when he was campaigning for power, some people gave him money to support his campaign, and that doesn’t mean those people were bribing him. He said every politician has received donations to support their campaign before, and that does not make them corrupt.



Awuku hinted, even if they will take any action on the allegation, it will be after the election. “Even if you start the process now before we file our case in court, the elections would have been over. Again, much of the attention is on the election, so even if there’s anything, let’s see after the election,” he said.

