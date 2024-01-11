Akufo-Addo will not nominate himself as part of our top 3 Presidents - Domelevo

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Daniel Yaw Domelevo has ruled out President Akufo-Addo from his list of the top three presidents who have served this country well.



The professional auditor and former staff of the World Bank said Akufo-Addo will not even nominate himself as one of the top three presidents the country has ever had; hence, it would be unrealistic for him [Domelevo] to nominate him.



He was speaking with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM (United Kingdom) in an exclusive interview.



He was asked to list Ghana’s top three presidents from our independence days to the present and whether that would include President Akufo-Addo.



Responding to the question, he said,”I am sure he will not nominate himself, so why will I do that?”



When further probed to name his top three, he said, ”I will definitely go for Kwame Nkrumah because he is my mentor. I admire him beyond measure. I will go for Rawlings because I think we owe democracy to him. If he had behaved like any other military leader in Africa and said he would not change to democracy, I am sure our country would have been years behind where we are now. For that matter, I will go for him. And I may put Professor Mills and Kufour at the same level because Mills, in terms of his nature, has tolerant leadership skills; I think it’s good, and I think the gentle giant has the same type of qualities as Mills”.



He was then asked if former President John Mahama did not qualify to be on the list, and in his response, he said, ”Mahama has almost all the qualities of Mills. He is a Mills’ boy. When I talk about Mills, I am combining Mills and Mahama administration”.