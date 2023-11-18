Akufo-Addo will not get 30% if he contests an election in Bantama – Ralph Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Bantama Constituency, Ralph Kwame Opoku Agyapong has emphasised the dwindling popularity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the brother of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, President Akufo-Addo will struggle to obtain 30% of votes if he were to be put up for an election in the Bantama Constituency.



“In all sincerity, if President Akufo-Addo comes to Bantama that they should vote on him he may not get even 30%. I am telling you.



"He has come to campaign against me so I have every right to campaign against him. He will not get 30%,” he stated during an interview on Kumsasi-based Akoma FM on Friday, November 17, 2023.



The statement by Ralph Agyapong was in reaction to the endorsement of the re-election bid of the current NPP MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye.



Speaking at a ceremony for the opening of a library constructed by the MP in the constituency earlier this week, President Akufo-Addo praised his former deputy Chief of Staff while asking electorates in Bantama to maintain him in the party’s upcoming primaries and general election.



“It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away. Give him the opportunity to represent you again and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing”, he urged.



But responding to the president’s endorsement in the Akoma FM interview, Ralph Agyapong who has vowed to unseat the president’s darling boy assessed Nana Addo’s statement as a wrong move.



“You clearly referred to 2016 but I am saying that if he (Nana Addo) comes again today he will not make 30% and I am telling you.



“That is the reality, I was in Bantama when Nana Addo came for the one-week funeral of Honourable Cecilia Dapaah’s mother, it felt like no one was there. In fact, he came with the Vice President but it felt like no one had come.



“It is even a wrong calculation to bring the president to Bantama at this time to support you,” he stated.



Ralp Agyapong was integral to the flagbearer campaign of Kennedy Agyapong who lost to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP presidential candidate race.



According to Ralph, he has the full support of his brother who accused the government and the presidency of favouring the Vice President in the flagbearer race to beat Asenso Boakye in the NPP primaries set to take place in early 2024.



