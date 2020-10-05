General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo will do everything to ensure peace in December polls - Danquah Institute boss

play videoExecutive Director of Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah

Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah says the Akufo-Addo government is committed to maintaing law and order in the December 7 elections.



According to him, it won't be under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the elections to end up in violence.



Ghana will decide on who becomes President on December 7, 2020.



About 17 million Ghanaians have been registered on the new voter register to make them eligible to vote during the elections.



The elections are thought to be a contest primarily between the ruling New Patriotic Party with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seeking a second term and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with former President John Dramani Mahama as their Presidential candidate.



It's left with less than 65 days to the election day.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Richard Ahiagbah stressed that, "the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will do everything to ensure peace in the elections. There will be no pandemonium in the elections. The measures we have put in place won't allow for violence. Every Ghanaian can go and cast his vote peacefully".



"As much as democracy is concerned in Ghana, we've been committed from day 1 that free and fair election is how we'll win power. It's how we'll progress Ghana. So, it's not under the regime of the NPP and leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the elections will turn violent," Mr. Ahiagbah added.









