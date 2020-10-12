General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo will commission zebra crossing and speed ramps in 2024 if voted for - Adongo mocks

Isaac Adongo and President Nana Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has urged his constituents to vote against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections for his abysmal performance.



He said that for nearly four years, the President has been unable to do nothing significant in the region, noting that if he had done something significant, he wouldn’t have commissioned streetlights and traffic lights.



Addressing his constituents after filing his nomination forms last Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission, the MP argued that if President Akufo-Addo wins, he will only return in 2024 to the Upper East Region to commission speed ramps and zebra crossings.



For him, whereas former President John Mahama brought monumental development to the region, President Akufo-Addo has merely brought streetlights and traffic lights.



“And that for December 7, the people of Ghana have tasted the NPP under Akufo-Addo. We have tasted John Dramani Mahama and we know that we’re better than streetlights. And that the people of Bolgatanga Central after three and half years now have to parade the streets just for him to commission a streetlight for the people of Ghana and the traffic lights. We are better than that!” He said.



“At this time in 2016, he explained, “John Mahama was called the Commissioner-General because he was commissioning big projects that saved the lives of people. I know that if you give Akufo-Addo another four years, what he will come here to do is to commission zebra crossing and speed ramps.”



The President as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region, commissioned streetlights and traffic lights in the capital, Bolgatanga. The commissioning generated controversy, especially on social media. While some thought that commissioning streetlights and traffic lights is mediocre for the President to do, others asserted that it was within the presidential mandate to do it.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.