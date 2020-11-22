Politics of Sunday, 22 November 2020

'Akufo-Addo will beat you until you vanish from politics' – Mahama told

Former Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Environment, Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has emphasized that President Akufo-Addo will continue to defeat NDC flagbearer, John Mahama until he opts out of politics.



Speaking at an NPP campaign tour at Amansan Krakye in the Mfantseman Constituency, Mr. Asamoah Boateng said, the NDC flagbearer's only intention is to reclaim and misuse power.



“I’m telling you today that Nana Addo will beat John Mahama until he varnishes totally from politics. Because where we’ve got to, we are moving forward and it was handed over to him but he couldn’t handle it appropriately. Now you say it was an experiment and you’ve now gone to learn sense so you are coming to correct your mistakes. If it were to be someone who has never gotten the chance to govern at least we would have listened to him but as for John Mahama when he talks I don’t even listen because I know there is nothing he’ll bring on board,” he maintained.



He further urged electorates to vote against Mr. Mahama as he has nothing better to offer Ghanaians.



“Indeed, he just wants to return to continue his wanton dissipation of the monies he spent anyhow. All the bad things that he did that he’s a guilty conscience is judging him that’s why he doesn’t know what he’s doing. So please we won’t go back again so the youth who qualify to vote you have a President who is delivering and not a President who wants to use it to correct his mistakes we must ignore him completely,” he stated.

