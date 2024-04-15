Akufo-Addo will be remembered for his impact on education – Vim Lady

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, believes that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be remembered for his impact on Ghana's education with the introduction of Free SHS.



She argues that providing young people with education up to the senior high school level is one achievement for which the president will be remembered.



According to Afia Pokua, the Free SHS policy will lead to the success and usefulness of its beneficiaries, in contrast to the past when students from underprivileged backgrounds could not afford to further their education.



"I don't agree with Nana Addo on a number of things, but you see, Nana Addo will go down in history as a president who impacted education. With 5.8 million people enrolling, it's unprecedented. In the next 20 years, we will see how these students will develop," she said.



According to her, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration has not succeeded in tackling corruption.



She noted that the president's promises of protecting the country's purse have fallen flat with various scandals and developments during his tenure, indicating that "even Akufo-Addo is aware he has failed in the fight against corruption".