Akufo-Addo was born in 1944 - UG lecturer reacts to Afenyo-Markin's attack on Prof Naana Jane

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Kobby Mensah of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has reacted to a comment made by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on the age and competence of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate for the 2024 general elections.



Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, in a submission on the State of the Nation (SONA) debate, referenced Prof Opoku-Agyemang's age as a sign that the NDC did not have a succession plan if Mahama wins the 2024.



Prof Mensah's response aligned with the views some NDC MPs who slammed Afenyo-Markin for attacking a 70-year-old while he campaigned and voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (who is over 70 years) to become president.



"That’s an indictment to our President who was born in 1944," Prof Mensah posted on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a video of Afenyo-Markin's comment.



Sitting was suspended after NDC MPs insisted on a withdrawal and apology from the Majority Leader, when the House resumed he issued the said withdrawal before the debate continued.



What Afenyo-marking said:



“Even if you look at his choice of running mate. He could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old.



"There is no succession plan. Mr Speaker, from day one, the government will be in crisis. Mr Speaker, they went to pick a very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry,” Afenyo-Marking said before the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim rose to issue a spirited rebuttal to the Majority Leader.



