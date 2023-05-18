Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations

General News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has paid a visit to Ghanaian troops serving on peacekeeping duty.



The president was accompanied by the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo. President Akufo-Addo visited the Ghana Company (GHANCOY 1), which is part of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB).



The visit took place on Monday, May 15, 2023, as part of President Akufo-Addo's official two-day state visit to Guinea-Bissau, following an invitation from President Embalo.



The primary purpose of the visit was for the Commander-in-Chief to meet with the ESSMGB-GHANCOY 1 and personally assess the well-being of the troops and their effectiveness in carrying out their mission since their deployment to the operational area in June 2022.



During the visit, several activities were conducted, including a guard of honour, a parade display by GHANCOY 1, and the mounting of a special Presidential Quarter Guard in honor of President Akufo-Addo.



The President also toured the camp, interacted with Ghanaian troops, and commissioned a project undertaken by GHANCOY.



Welcoming the Presidents, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) David Korsah, the Combat Team Commander of ESSMGB GHANCOY 1, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the entire Ghanaian Contingent. Lt Col. Korsah described the visit as historic and memorable for three reasons.



Firstly, he highlighted that the visit demonstrated President Akufo-Addo's unwavering commitment to constitutional democracy in Africa, as evidenced by his track record.



Secondly, he added that it showcased the President's confidence in the GAF hierarchy and personnel.



Lastly, he maintained that it marked the first time in approximately 28 years that a Ghanaian President has visited GAF troops engaged in an external operation.



Lt Col. Korsah assured President Akufo-Addo that he and his troops would continue to proudly represent Ghana, enhance the country's image, and serve as worthy ambassadors.



President Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, commended the contingent for their discipline and professionalism, assuring them of his full support. At the conclusion of his speech, the President made a donation to the contingent.



The president also commissioned a newly constructed accommodation and office building named after the Chief of Defence Staff Seth Amoama "AMOAMA BLOCK" in honor of the Vice Admiral, who played a crucial role in securing funds for the project.



Notable attendees at the visit included Professor Hamidou Boly, Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission (SRPC), Brigadier General AM Grema, ESSMGB Force Commander, and Colonel ATM Kore, Deputy Force Commander.



The visit underscored President Akufo-Addo's support for the troops and his dedication to maintaining peace and stability in the region.



























You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here















AM/GA