Akufo-Addo using National Cathedral trustees – Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah has stated that President Akufo-Addo is only using the National Cathedral Trustee to achieve his own ambition.



Speaking on Starr Today Thursday October 19, 2023 Mr. Nketia stated that President Akufo-Addo does not like it when people call for accountability.



“If you are working with Nana Akufo-Addo and you begin talking about auditing and accountability then you are on your way out. What has he accounted for since he became President? There is a democratic structure to make people to account and you are blowing your trumpet that I am this when the verdict is being churned out on daily bases. But he said he is the President who has fought corruption the most.



“I have always said that President Akufo Addo’s style of politics is that he will use other people as fronts to do all the bad things and then withdraw and leave their reputation in tatters,” he stated.



Background



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba have resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana.



The two respected clergymen in January 2023 called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.



In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.



“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.”



