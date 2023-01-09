Akufo-Addo urges private sector to stay focused, resilient

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the private sector to stay focused as the government works to reverse the current negative economic situation facing the country.



Speaking at the 20th anniversary thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the desire to build a strong and healthy economy to stand the global economic and social pressure of the time remained the government’s fixed resolution.



“I do recognise that things have not been as we expected as far as the nation’s economy is concerned, but I can assure you that my government is still committed to working hard to turn around the fortunes of the nation.



I am of the strongest conviction that we will turn the corner, there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel and Ghanaians will surely experience better days again,” the President said.



The Thanksgiving service, which was on the theme: “The Lord has done great things for us and we are glad,” attracted ministers of state, Parliamentarians, clergy, Judiciary, the Vice president of Liberia Dr Jewel Howard Taylor, traditional leaders and management, staff partners and other stakeholders of the company to show gratitude to God for His protection throughout the 20 years of the existence of the company.



President Akufo-Addo, whose speech was read on his behalf by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, said the government’s quest was to create a very good and sustainable enabling environment for private sector actors to spur economic development.



Touching on the National Cathedral, President Akufo-Addo said he was satisafied with the progress so far and urged the Ghanaian Christian community, both here and the diaspora, all churches, faith-based organizations, companies and well-meaning Ghanaians to passionately support funding efforts to ensure completion of the National Cathedral project despite the numerous criticisms.



“My commitment to see this pledge become a reality is unwavering and I believe with the help of the Almighty God and your support, we can do it. The example of First Sky Group as a Christian business is worth emulating, as it is on record as one of the first companies to publicly support this vision and mission with an amount of Two Million Ghana Cedis.”



The Founder and Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, in a welcome address said despite the global economic, social and political developments with direct and indirect impact on the Ghanaian economy, the power of God as the underlying factor and driving force had sustained and preserved the company throughout the year.



“We did not lay off any worker or did any worker experience any pay cut, but rather improved welfare of workers and also increase in our staff strength by 410 bringing it to 5,120 total number of workers, both permanent and casual in the entire group, he said.



He said God had been faithful to the Group, leading to the building of other subsidiaries including First Sky Commodities Limited, a Licensed Cocoa Buying company operating in all the cocoa growing areas of Ghana, and Volta Serene Hotel, a 4 Star Luxury hotel.,



Mr Kutortse announced that a joint working committee from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the First Sky Group had been formed and expressed the hope that by the end of the year the kidney transplant centre would be fully operational to cater for patients not only in Ghana but the entire west Africa sub region.



So far, an amount of GH¢26million has been spent on free dialysis for over 300 patients over the years in the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



“We will also continue with our church building project across the country. So far, 71 churches have been completed and 3 more earmarked for this year 2023,” he added.