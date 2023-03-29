Akufo-Addo turns 79 today

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 79 years today, Thursday, 29 March 2023.



The President was born on 29 March 1944 to a former President and member of the Big Six, Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo.



He is a lawyer and politician who previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.



He assumed office as President on 7 January 2017, after winning the 2016 elections.



He won the 2020 general elections and is currently serving a second term.



His Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a Facebook post wished him well and prayed that God continues to give him wisdom, good health and long life to direct the affairs of Ghana.



