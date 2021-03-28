Akufo-Addo travels to Spain for Focus Africa 2023 conference

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Sunday, March 28, 2021, travelled to Spain to attend the ‘Focus Africa 2023’ conference.



The event would be held in Madrid; its focus is to outline strategies that the Spanish government has put in place to involve African countries including Ghana to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and some officials in both the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



But while he's away, Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia takes his stead.



This is in accordance with Article 60(8) of the constitution.