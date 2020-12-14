General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Akufo-Addo travels to Ivory Coast, Guinea and UK

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to travel to neighbouring country Ivory Coast and two other countries beginning from Monday, December 14, 2020.



The president will be in Ivory Coast to witness the inauguration of President Alassane Ouattara who will be sworn into government again for his third term.



Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27% of the vote.



On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, President Akufo-Addo will make a trip to the Republic of Guinea for the inauguration of President Alpha Condé as well.



The Guinean president has been in power since December 2010.



According to a statement from the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo will later journey to London before returning to Accra. The Minister did not state the president’s assignment in London and when he was expected to return.



The trip is part of the Ghanaian President’s duty as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



President Akufo-Addo was elected by the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS as the new Chairman on October 9, 2020.



In his absence, Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia will act as the president of the country.





President @NAkufoAddo will be in Abidjan tomorrow for the inauguration of @AOuattara_PRCI as President. On Tuesday, he will be in Guinea for the inauguration of President Conde. He will then continue to London before returning to Accra. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) December 13, 2020

