Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo to unveil modified youth policy

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will in the coming days unveil an upgraded version of the 2010 National Youth Policy.



This was revealed on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, August 18 by Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in charge of Programs and Operations, Nelson Owusu-Ansah.



He explained that the new policy gives a clear direction as to how education should be handled in the country to benefit all the youth.



He added it has been modified to conform with “what the president and the government is doing now, making sure that young people who are willing to get themselves educated are provided with the opportunity to do so”, a reform he describes as being very significant.



“Not just that, the quality aspect of that is also very important at the National Youth Authority, that is the critical role we play.”

