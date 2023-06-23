Akufo-Addo to open maiden Africa Energy Technology Conference

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: GNA

President Akufo-Addo will open the maiden Africa Energy Technology Conference (AETC) in Accra to explore efficient and affordable energy technology towards accelerating the country’s economic growth.



The event, slated for August 8th to 10th, 2023, is being organised by the Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, will attract captains of industry, policymakers, researchers, and innovators across Africa.



At the media launch in Accra, Mr Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Minister of Energy, said the AETC Conference would offer the opportunity to energy stakeholders to find ways to leverage technology towards accelerating Africa’s economic and industrial growth.



He said about 600 million people on the continent did not have access to electricity, hence it was imperative to explore efficient, affordable and resilient energy technology to meet the electricity needs of the populace.



Mr Krapa said, in Ghana, the Government was diversifying energy sector by including renewable energy and nuclear energy as well as distributing cooked stoves and 350,000 solar bulbs to off-grid communities across the country.



The three-day conference is on the theme: “Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition.”



It aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the field of energy technology within the African continent.



It would also serve as a platform for stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the energy sector in Africa.



There would be an exhibition session, keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, investment platforms and technology showcase.



Mr Thomas Manu, Board Chair of the Africa Energy Technology Centre, in an address read on his behalf, said the conference would enable stakeholders to adopt homegrown energy technology and other technologies to address Ghana and Africa’s energy requirements.



He cautioned that adopting any energy technology should not cause loss of jobs and adversely affect the economies of African countries.



Ms Emelia Akumah, the Founder and President of AETC, in her opening remarks, said some renowned energy experts and thought leaders would address a wide range of topics, including oil and gas, renewable energy, clean technologies, energy access, policy frameworks, deal rooms, and the role of innovation in driving Africa’s energy transition.



She said: “We are thrilled to host the AETC Africa Energy Technology Conference in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, Ghana”.



She believed that the conference would provide a unique avenue for stakeholders to share knowledge and explore innovative solutions that could propel Africa to the forefront of energy technology and policy integration.



“Our aim is to facilitate a just and equitable energy transition that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and economic growth for the African continent,” she added.



Participants will have the opportunity to network, forge partnerships, and gain valuable insights from leading experts, fostering collaboration and driving the transformation of Africa’s energy landscape.



With Africa poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy, the AETC promises to be a significant milestone in accelerating Africa’s energy transition journey, Akumah stated.