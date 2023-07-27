Akufo-Addo to nominate three new Justices to Supreme Court - NDC MP alleges

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three new Justices to the Supreme Court, an opposition lawmaker has alleged.



According to South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, he had picked the information from persons he referred to as "impeccable sources at the Presidency."



He listed the three persons as Henry Kwofie, Adjei Frimpong and Awuah Darko.



The MP's post read: "My impeccable sources at the Presidency has it that, the President has nominated the following for the Supreme Court: 1. Henry Kwofie 2. Adjei Frimpong 3. Awuah Darko"



GhanaWeb checks show that Henry Kwofie and Adjei Frimpong are currently serving as Justices of the Court of Appeal, the status of Awuah Darko is not yet known to us.



President Akufo-Addo has severally been accused of packing the top court. He is on record to have made one of the highest appointments to the apex court as president.



The president usually submits names of such nominees to Parliament, where the Appointments Committee vets them before approval or otherwise.



The approval of the last three appointees to the position was rancorous as the minority threatened to scuttle the move. The three eventually passed including one who was deemed to be politically exposed.



