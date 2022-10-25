You are here: HomeNews2022 10 25Article 1649429

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Akufo-Addo to embark on two-day tour of Bono East Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, October 31, 2022, embark on a two-day tour of the newly created Bono East Region.

The tour will start on Monday and end on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The president is expected to inaugurate and cut sod for some projects completed and started by his administration, particularly in the areas of education, infrastructure, On -District-One-Factory (1D1F) among others in the region.

