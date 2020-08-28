Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Akufo-Addo to cut sod for construction of Accident and Emergency Complex in Dormaa Ahenkro

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of an Accident and Emergency Complex at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday, 10th September 2020.



The Complex will be equipped with highly qualified staff and the state of the art medical equipment to handle life-threatening cases and injuries.



Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive said this in an address on Thursday at the first ordinary meeting of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly held in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



The meeting was attended by assembly members, chiefs, staff of the Assembly, heads of institutions, security officers, trade associations.



Focusing on the progress Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly has made so far and challenges facing it, he stated particularly on the financial performance of the Assembly that as at 31st July the Assembly had collected an amount of Ghc 631, 808.65 out of the projected revenue of Ghc1, 138,313.00 representing 56.21 per cent of the total projection.



He said out of a projected inflow of Ghc17, 877, 413.75 from grants, only Ghc1, 904,880,61 had been released for the same period, stressing at the end of July 2020, the Assembly spent Ghc 646, 070.18 from the internally generated fund (IGF) representing 57 per cent approximately.



The MCE stated the Assembly has "put in place a number of long term measures to improve revenue mobilisation for the year and into the future, top on the agenda is the collection of data on properties, business operating permits, revaluation of properties, electronic billing system, and street naming and property addressing system(SNPAS) to ensure a realistic budget for the 2021 fiscal year".



"We have also intensified field monitoring and designed periodic training programs for the revenue personnel to improve their knowledge and skills in revenue mobilisation.



"Other mechanisms include regular and timely payment of Commission collectors to boost their morale and commitments, creating the enabling environment for the sub-structures to perform well above average, alignment of our free-living with the national guidelines leading to the identification of new revenue resources, equipping the physically planning and works departments with requisite logistics, funds; and well-motivated staff to carry out a regular inspection on structural development leading to improved revenue generated from the building permits," he added.



Mr Ouattara further indicated that new measures have been introduced to check leakages in revenue collection and a new system of daily reporting of revenue collected and payment into the Assembly's coffers have also been introduced.



He indicated that the Business Advisory Centre(BAC) has facilitated the creation of jobs for 18 youth in the area between the ages of 19-35, at different levels of businesses by supporting them with an amount of Gh672, 500.00.



"Additionally, another 29 youth have been profiled to a total of Gh963, 389.96 and their documentation has been submitted for funding. We are hoping that the application will be approved and financed before the end of the year," he stressed.



He added that the National Board for Small Scale Industries(NBSSI) in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation has set a target of creating 39, 000 jobs for Ghanaian youth.



"Dormaa is selected to be part of the pilot district in Bono Region. Sensitisation and applications are on-going," he added.



The MCE entreated assembly members to connect with the BAC Head for further clarification and guidance.



He said the Department of Social Welfare supervised two payment cycles for the 65th, 66th and 67th payment in all 45 communities in the Municipality.



"For the 66th and 67th payment, and amount of Ghc17.00 and Ghc13.00 was added to the original amount to the beneficiaries," he stated.



Mr Ouattara noted that a total number of 2179 LEAP beneficiaries from 45 communities have been duly paid as at the end of last payment cycle.



The MCE said the Disability Fund Management Committee had vetted and approved 336 applications from physically challenged persons in the Municipality, the second tranche Ghc32,000 was disbursed in June 2020 to 20 shortlisted beneficiaries.



He added the disbursement of Ghc72,000 to 50 shortlisted beneficiaries will be executed in September this year.





