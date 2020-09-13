General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Akufo-Addo to commission five new projects at UEW

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

All is set for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to commission a state-of-the-art Technology Block at the University of Winneba (UEW) within the next three weeks.



The Block is among five infrastructural projects to be commissioned at the University by the President.



The five-story ultra-modern block has seven 200- capacity lecture halls, a 400-seater auditorium with preparation and changing rooms, 20 smaller lecture spaces, 20 audio visual rooms, a library, cafeteria, and ICT centre among other facilities.



Reverend Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the UEW, announced this at the first session of the 25th Congregation and Virtual Ceremony of the UEW where 12,716 student’s graduated and were awarded diplomas, degrees and certificates.



The students graduated from the Winneba, Ajumako, Asante-Manpong and Kumasi campuses.



Of the number, 935, representing seven per cent, were awarded Diplomas, 10,195, representing 80 per cent received Degrees, while 1,586 had Post Graduate Degrees.



Rev. Prof Afful-Broni said contract had been awarded for the construction of 14 lecture theatres across the Winneba and Asante-Mampong campuses, with each to have a 500-capacity space with ancillary facilities such as server rooms for Wi-Fi access.



Eight of these lecture theatres have been completed with six at the North Campus and two at South, with the rest at various stages of completion at Winneba, Asante-Mampong and Kumasi.



Work on a new project at the student centre is also progressing steadily with about 75 per cent completion, Prof Afful-Broni said.



He said the bold steps taken by Management brought to fruition the enhancement in infrastructure towards ensuring effective and conducive teaching and learning.



The VC called on the graduates to serve with honesty, dedication, passion and patriotism and live true to the University’s call to service.



“You have done your work with discipline, determination, optimism and steadfastness and thank God, these virtues have paid off,” he said.



He expressed optimism that they were well prepared to chart their career paths as well as the next phase of their professional lives and educational pursuits.



He applauded the sacrifices and contributions, both individually and collectively, by the University community on the COVID-19 to ensure survival, saying it served as a reminder to all to be resolute in order not to be derailed by the unexpected.



“In life there will certainly be things that will test our will and character and it is around such times that we have to stay positive and true to who we are, to strive and remain focused and achieve excellence with honesty, humility and respect for others, be time conscious and sincere in all that we do,” he said.



He commended the President and the Ministry of Education for the continued show of interest and support for the University, particularly to build its resilience towards the COVID-19 pandemic.





