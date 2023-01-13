Akufo-Addo to commission a 504 accommodation facility for government workers

Regional News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A 504-Accommodation facility made up of one- and two-bedroom housing units for the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Meteorological Agency, Civil Aviation and DVLA will be ready in the second week of February 2023.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the project located at Kwabenya.



A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, announced this when he paid a working visit to inspect the ongoing project.



Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio disclosed that the project being developed by Unique Development Company is a land swap agreement between the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Lands Commission, Ministry of Interior, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, and the private developer.



He said this agreement was reached when the government realised that the Police Service was in urgent need of accommodation, which also fell in line with the government’s plan to build Morden Barracks for the security services as their numbers kept increasing by the day.



He indicated that the construction began in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress was interrupted and almost halted, but with 92% completion currently, they are hopeful to see the complete work by February 2023.



The Deputy Minister explained that the project also includes a 10 Unit, 2-bedroom accommodation for the engineering and mechanic department of the Service with offices, canteens, and a police post to ensure their safety.



Mr. Bio told journalists that the Police Station within the new community will not only serve the Service and their families but also serve those in the neighbouring areas.



The Deputy Minister clarified that the project has also relocated the residents of the Ghana Airport Company and the Meteorological Service at Jubilee Enclave to pave the way for the construction of the Jubilee City Project.



The Deputy Minister responsible for Lands as part of his working visit also took the media on a tour of the old Police Service accommodation facilities at the Airport, 37 DVLA enclave to give them an appreciation of the difference in outlook and the better facilities government is offering the Police Service.



He expressed his joy at the progress of the work done so far, saying, “work is far advanced and we are hopeful that the contractors will meet the deadline”.



The first phase of the project, which includes 312 housing units, also has a fully furnished clinic, school block for JHS and Primary, police mobile maintenance unit, police station, fuel depot, and garage. The Second phase will see the construction of 192 housing units, taking the total number to 504 housing units.



Also with the Deputy Minister on this working visit were the Advisor to the Minister of Mines, the Technical Director for Lands at the Ministry, Mr. Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa and other officials from the Ministry and the Lands Commission.