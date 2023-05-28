Akufo-Addo to address nation on IMF deal, COVID-19 on May 28

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight, Sunday, May 28, 2023, on COVID-19 and Ghana's IMF programme.



This will be the President's 29th address since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.



However, the WHO has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency.



The President is also expected to address matters arising concerning the approval of a $3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.



The address will be streamed live on www.ghanaweb.com at 8:00 pm.





