General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on coronavirus fight tonight

This will be the president’s 18th address to the nation since the first case was recorded in March

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation today, October 18, 2020, on measures put in place by his government in fighting against the spread of COVID-19.



This will be the president’s eighteenth address to the nation since the first Coronavirus case in Ghana.



His last address to the country was on September 20, 2020.



This televised address comes at a time when the country’s active Covid-19 cases continue to drop significantly as reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



Nana Akufo-Addo while addressing the nation on the 17th time praised the COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport but still maintained the closure of the country’s borders by land and sea.



The government also decided to allow the resumption of training in all contact sports.



With respect to football, the President said “after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October 2020.”



As of October 14, 2020, the cumulative case count has increased to 47,232 with 46,578 recoveries and 310 deaths.



Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 344.



Today’s update will be streamed live on www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.