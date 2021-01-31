General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on Coronavirus amidst spike

According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons

President Akufo-Addo is set to address the nation on measures his administration has taken to manage the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



His 23rd update will be his second televised update after assuming office for a second term.



The President had revealed that the country as at January 1, 2021, had recorded 55,220 total cases, with 879 active cases, 54,005 recoveries, 336 deaths, and 18 severely ill but no critical cases.



The number has seen an increase.



On the Ghana Health Service website as at Sunday, January 31, 2021, it reported that 65,427 cases have been detected with 55,236 recoveries, 4,665 active cases with 797 new cases, and 405 deaths.



According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons. No one is on a ventilator at the moment.



Concerns are also rife for the President to give further details on the COVID-19 vaccine and when the country will receive its first supply.