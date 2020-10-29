Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo teaching Mahama how to run a proper family and friends govt - Ndebugri

John Akparibo Ndebugre, Private Legal Practitioner Lawyer

Private Legal Practitioner Lawyer John Akparibo Ndebugre has condemned the Akufo-Addo administration’s employment of mostly Akans at the Jubilee house indicating that he is lecturing Mahama on how to run a proper family and friends government.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo criticized John Dramani Mahama for running a family and friends’ government when Mahama had only one family member and a few friends in his government in the person of Joyce Bawah Mogtari, then Deputy Minister of Transport



However, when Akufo-Addo took over the government, he is running the country with only members of his family and Akan people.



He said, "if you go to the Jubilee house “you will hardly see Nuhu, Ibrahim, Abugre, Akagre unless you go to that Mamprusi Man’s(Bawumia) section”.



He used the opportunity to call on the people of Ghana to vote Akufo-Addo out to fight family and friends and other corrupt practices in the country.



The former lawmaker for Zebilla, during a Health Walk said Akufo-Addo who begged to be tried has failed as President and must be shown the exit during the 2020 polls.



“In 2016, Akufo-Addo told us to try him and if he didn’t do well, we can kick him out so we are kicking him out on 7th December, because he didn’t do well, he didn’t do well. One village one dam, one district one factory, in Garu how many dams are there, Garu factory where is it located and what does it produce, Bawku factory what does it produce, Zebilla factory what does it produce, Pusiga factory what does it produce?” he asked

