Akufo-Addo taking IMF loan yet warning against begging the West - Nigerian politician

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shehu Sani, a one-time Senator of Nigeria, has reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent advice to his African peers against begging from the West.



Sani juxtaposed Ghana's current economic engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Akufo-Addo's call.



He concluded in a December 14 tweet that Akufo-Addo was using one hand to take IMF support and using the other hand to caution his peers.



"Ghana's President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African governments against begging the west for money," the tweet read.



Akufo-Addo called on African countries to cut off begging from the West to earn global respect and move away from old-age perceptions of the continent.



Delivering remarks at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington, DC, President Akufo-Addo extolled Africa's skills and manpower, which he believes can bring significant change when well harnessed.



"If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow," President Akufo-Addo is quoted by BBC.com.



"Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there's] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other," he added.



TWI NEWS



President Akufo-Addo's remarks come after Ghana, on December 13, 2022, secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for US$3 billion under an Extended Credit Facility (ECF).







