Akufo-Addo 'swerves' NSMQ finale

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has indicated that President Akufo-Addo will not be present at the National Theatre for the NSMQ final.



Instead, he will represent the president.



In a video shared on X, Oppong-Nkrumah stated, "... I will be there myself to represent the president of the republic and to chair the three teams up."



The grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023.



In a flyer shared on the official X page of the organizers, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was initially announced as the Special Guest of Honour at the NSMQ finale.



Following this announcement, social media users flooded the X page of NSMQ with reactions, depicting Akufo-Addo as a source of concern for the Ghanaian youth.



Some X users commented that there was no need for the NSMQ organizers to include a question about the 'Problem of the Day' segment, as the main problem of the day (Akufo-Addo) was going to be among them.



Fixthecountry also hinted they would hoot at him during the event.



