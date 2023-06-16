Akufo-Addo swears into office five Ambassadors and One High Commissioner

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 14th June 2023, swore into office one High Commissioner and five Ambassadors.



According to him “It is the fourth time, in my second term as President of the Republic, that I have the honour and pleasant duty of presenting credentials to persons appointed, in consultation with the Council of State, in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of our nation outside our shores.”



The six (6) persons, involving one (1) High Commissioner and five (5) Ambassadors, are career diplomats, who have reached the apex of their careers and have been carefully chosen to become our High Commissioner and Ambassador-designate, he stated.



They are Samuel Yao Kumah, High Commissioner-designate to the Commonwealth Dominion of Australia; Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador-designate to the Czech Republic; Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador-designate to the State of Kuwait; Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Liberia; Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador-designate to the State of Libya; and Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Niger.



The President believes “They have distinguished themselves in the public service of our country, and are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments.”



He congratulated each one of them warmly on their well-deserved appointment, and I am confident they will make our nation proud.