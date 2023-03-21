Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in three new members of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Accra-based TV3 reports.



The three new members are Dr Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.



They were sworn in at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The appointments comes 21 months to the 2024 general elections.



In his address to the new commissioners, President Akufo-Addo tasked them to put the national interest ahead of any other.



“...indeed, let no one try to cow you into submission,” the President urged.



“On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all the works of the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld.”



Dr Appiahene, speaking on behalf of the others said: “This is not an appointment that one will take lightly especially looking at how important and sensitive the work of the Commission is.



“We are therefore aware of the massive responsibilities and tasks that come with it. We want to state that we are poised and more prepared to deliver and contribute to the development of our democracy especially in this digital era.”