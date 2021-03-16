General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo supervising distortion of Ghana’s history – Edem Agbana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of supervising an attempt to distort the history of this country.



According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) an offshoot of the United Party (UP) has gained notoriety for twisting Ghana’s history in their favour whenever they are in government.



His comments follow the controversial textbooks that make disparaging comments against Ewes.



The textbooks despite not approved by the National Council of Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), found their way onto the market at the blind side of publishers.



One of the publishers, Badu Nkansah Publication, has since recalled all the textbooks and apologized.



In an interview with Kwame Tutu on Yen Sempa on Onua Fm on Monday 15, March Mr. Agbana said “This has been the norm of the United Party(UP) tradition, now New Patriotic Party(NPP). For instance, Victor Owusu of the blessed memory during Busia era addressed the Ewes as inward-looking people, and it almost ignited war in Ghana. Nana Addo in support of this obnoxious utterance has added to the new textbooks to execute their old-time agenda “.



He added, “Volta Region Students Association (VRSA) cannot sit for this nonsense to go on unattended to, we are going to burn the books today at the offices of Ghana Education Service in Accra”.



Meanwhile, the Volta Region Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed anger over the controversial primary school textbooks, whose content has generated public uproar.



The Volta MPs said they find the publication to be “part of a grand scheme by certain individuals to deliberately denigrate, vilify, indoctrinate and also poison the minds of young people against the Ewe people of Ghana”.



“The publication also feeds into a rather negative narrative by some individuals who have over the years used as their weapon, sophisticated and subtle sociocultural orchestrations to cause hatred, dislike and disaffection against the Ewe people,” a statement issued by Chairman of the Volta MPs Caucus Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah said.