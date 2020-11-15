Politics of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo suffering from dementia, retire him – Asiedu Nketia tells Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has told Ghanaians to retire President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of his old age.



He averred that the President is not strong enough to handle the affairs of the country.



According to him, if God sets you on a ground for greatness to a point, you need to take a bow or you’ll be disgraced so there is the need for Ghanaians to help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo retire in the upcoming election.



“I’ve noticed something has change about how the President speaks now. He easily forgets things lately and when he wants to say yes to something, he says no before he’s prompted to say yes. So you’ll realize that age is not on his side so we need to help him retire.”



He continued that "I saw a video and in that video, the President wanted to say he was a truthful man but he said he was untruthful before he quickly said he is a truthful man, I saw another video and in that video, the President said God wanted Ghanaians to know how good the NDC is that’s why he brought the NPP to the government after saying this he had to come back and rephrase".



"Finally, a whole President said Ghana will be voting on December 4. So is there no one in the NPP who can tell him that it’s ok he needs to retire? We can’t allow that because his dementia may disgrace the country internationally if care is not taken. He will bring shame upon himself and the good people of Ghana with this level of forgetfulness,” Asiedu Nketia said at a rally in Wenchi covered by MyNewsGh.com.



He alleged that the New Patriotic Party verbally attack him for speaking the truth but he's unperturbed with their actions.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.