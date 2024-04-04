Akufo-Addo studying KPMG report on controversial GRA, SML contract - Eugene Arhin

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, has announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially received an audit report from KPMG relative to the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).



According to Arhin, the report was presented to President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and he has since been studying it following which he will make his decisions about the contract known to the public.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024, received from KPMG its report on the audit conducted, at the behest of the President, on the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd. (SML).



"President Akufo-Addo is studying the findings of the audit report, and will, in due course, make his decisions known to the Ghanaian people,” he wrote in a Facebook post.



The audit report was ordered by the president following concerns raised about the contract between GRA and SML.



President Akufo-Addo initiated the audit on January 2, 2024, and directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to suspend all activities related to the contracts until further notice.



The audit report, prepared by KPMG, aims to uncover any discrepancies or anomalies in the implementation of the revenue assurance contract.



