Akufo-Addo showers praises on Amoako Atta as 'best' Roads Minister

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the current Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, is the best Minister for the sector since Ghana’s independence.



According to Akufo-Addo, Mr. Amoako Atta’s sterling performance in the road sector is evident across the country.



“Amoako Atta is a great man; the kind of work he has done in the last two years in the road sector is beyond expectation. In the history of Ghana, we can't get any Road Minister who has performed better than Kwesi Amoako Atta,” the President boasted.



Nana Akufo-Addo said the across the sixteen regions of the country, the Minister has ensured that important roads have been constructed to facilitate the transport of goods and people.



Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Akwatia in the Eastern Region as part of his campaign tour of the region, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the NPP's development projects do not exist in Green Books, in reference to the Green Book introduced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the run-up to the 2016 elections.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ensured that its infrastructural developments are ‘physical projects’ that can be seen and verified.



According to him, every region in Ghana is benefiting from one road project or the other; a feat that has been achieved due to the sterling performance of the Roads and Highways Minister.



He said most of the district capitals in Ghana have benefited from asphalted roads or other road construction projects through the dynamic leadership of Mr. Amoako Atta at the Roads and Highways Ministry.

