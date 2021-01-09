General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo should consider a lean government - Antwi-Danso

President Akufo-Addo in a group photo with ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must consider a lean government to support his second-term agenda, the Ghana News Agency reports.



The advise was from Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), who averred that doing so would cut down expenditure cost and force efficiency through hard work.



His latest call comes weeks after he called for the appointment of experienced and knowledgeable technocrats to help prosecute government agenda.



Dr. Antwi-Danso submitted in December 2020: “Considering the nature of the 2020 Election results and the kind of Parliament we will have in terms of numbers and complexity...



"What President Akufo-Addo can do to consolidate his legacy is to bring on board more technocrats and people who understand governance to promote issue-based governance system.



“The kind of bickering, polemics and partisan nature of our politics should give way to consensus building and pragmatism.”



The first Akufo-Addo tenure received public backlash for the size of the government. The number of ministers and deputies started from 110 early on in the administration but went up to a total of 120 ministers later on.