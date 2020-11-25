General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Akufo-Addo settled all outstanding NHIS debt - Danquah Institute claims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Policy research centre, Danquah Institute has said the Akufo-Addo-led government has restored the glory of the National Health Insurance Scheme by paying off all outstanding debt.



According to the centre, this was part of the NPP government’s effort to revive the ailing health system which they inherited from their predecessors, the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress.



Addressing the media on November 25, 2020, Executive Director of the Centre Richard Ahiagbah said, the NHIS was at the brink of collapse from 2013 – 2016 because of the overwhelming debt but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened.



He said; “It would be recalled that in 2016, despite the premium payments by beneficiaries, the NHIS was at the brink of collapse with a debt of GHC1.2bn accrued between 2013 and 2016.”



Mr Ahiagbah added that; “Fortunately, the current NPP administration intervened and revived the scheme by settling all outstanding debts.”



Shortly after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017, he assured Ghanaians that his government will clear NHIS debts in about 18 months.



The president further announced that his government had released about GHC60m to settle part of the over GHC1bn NHIS.



However, in subsequent years, some health providers have agitated for their payment following the delivery of services.



In February this year, the minority in Parliament, led by the Ranking Member on Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh called for swift payment of NHIS arrears.



He is quoted to have said in an interaction with the media; “whiles the industry is getting financially suffocated as a result in a delay in the claims, the president, during the 2020 State of The Nation address, described the National Health Insurance as working adequately. This is a demonstration of insensitivity to the plight of the service providers and the beneficiaries.”





