Akufo-Addo sets up team to procure coronavirus vaccines, urges caution during Christmas

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that he has set up a team of experts to procure the COVID-19 vaccine for Ghanaians.In his 20th COVID-19 address on Sunday, 20 December 2020, in which he urged Ghanaians to “err on the side of caution”, by observing all the safety protocols during the Christmas season, the President gave the assurance that the government will bring home the vaccines.



He said Ghana was not left behind with regard to the vaccine, adding: “I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines” but noted that the “government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe”.



“I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously toward the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana”, the President announced.



He said: “The briefings held by the Ministry of Information will keep the nation updated on this matter”.



“Until then, and with barely a week to the Christmas festivities, which bring in its wake family reunions, parties and many social and religious gatherings, I urge all of us to err on the side of caution, and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves,” the President noted.



“I entreat all persons with underlying ailments, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease, and asthma to pay particular attention to their health during the festive season”, he cautioned.



Ghana has, so far, confirmed 53,954 COVID-19 cases out of which 333 persons have died. The number of active cases stands at 946 with 52,675 recoveries.

