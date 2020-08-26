General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo serious with governance issues but 'Papa No' rather fighting moral issues - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner and social commentator, has remarked that whilst President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is busy giving out ways to govern the country with the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manifesto, ‘Papa no’ is busily fighting moral issues in court three months to the general elections.



“Some people are busily fashioning out how to govern the country, with the NPP Manifesto out and as said by Nana Addo that the Manifesto is a contract between the government and the people of Ghana. Meanwhile some people like Papa no is in court and also fighting moral issues three months to elections."



“This is a serious and a visionary President believing that time is important but some people want to take the citizenry for granted. The government in power has brought their Manifesto and the biggest opposition party who ought to have come out with a contract is yet to do so.”



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also remarked that the delay by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to outdoor it’s manifesto is a calculated attempt to deceive the people by not allowing the citizenry to critically peruse their document ahead of the December 2020 elections.



He continued “They want to deceive us so that in just a month or so to the election they will quickly bring theirs so that we won’t be able to peruse it critically. Government in power is serious and just like Nana Addo said that governance is a serious issue and Manifesto issues are serious issues.



“So as for me I’m excited that some of us are having this leadership by service Manifesto with the inscription 4 more 4 Nana and the battle is the Lord’s,” he concluded on Wontumi TV.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.