General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Akufo-Addo sends best wishes to SHS students writing WASSCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent his best wishes to final year Senior High School students across the country taking part in the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The President in a statement released today admonished the importance of education to Ghana’s development hence the need to ensure continuous education in the midst of the pandemic.



He urged everyone associated with the conduct of this year's WASSCE to continue to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing protocols as weapons in the fight to defeat COVID-19.



About three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven (313,837) final year Senior High School students are expected to take part in this year’s WASSCE which commences on Monday, 20th July.



I send best wishes to the three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven (313,837) final year Senior High School students, who will, from Monday, 20th July, take the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Every Ghanaian acknowledges that education is the key to the future of our country. We, therefore, must do everything possible, even in the midst of a pandemic, to guarantee the prospects of our youth, protect their potential, and, thereby, help preserve our collective future.



Just as has been done over the course of the last four weeks, since their return to school, I continue to urge everyone associated with the conduct of this year's WASSCE, i,e. teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilators and students, to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing protocols they have become accustomed to. They continue to remain our weapons in the fight to defeat COVID-19.



Once again, I wish all the students the best of luck and Godspeed in their examination.

