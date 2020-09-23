General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo sacks Sekyere East DCE

Mary Boatemaa Marfo as the Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Mary Boatemaa Marfo as the Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



In a letter written by a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwasi Boateng Adjei, the decision by the President, in accordance with Article 243(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, takes immediate effect.



It is believed that the decision was influenced by a recent tape said to have been leaked by the DCE’s aid.



Mary Boatemaa Marfo remained tight-lipped on the purported leaked tape of her campaigning for electorates to vote skirt and blouse in the December 7 elections.



Investigations by Akoma FM traced the source of the leaked tape to one Owusu Nkrumah, an aid to Mary Boatemaa.



“Yes I am the source of the leaked tape,” Owusu admitted on Akoma FM‘s morning show, GhanAkoma on Tuesday, September 22.



“I recorded and leaked the tape because madam Mary Boatemaa whom I’ve served for several years has not been treating me fairly.”



The host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, quizzed him on the motive for recording the DCE.



“I asked her whom we should vote for because I wanted to know my stance and where to cast my vote but after several considerations I let out the cat from the bag because she has not been good to me,” he responded.



The DCE will, however, not confirm nor deny the allegation.



She told Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma that she has reserved all comments until further notice by her legal team.



“My lawyers have advised me to restrain myself from commenting on the alleged leaked tape. I will not ulter a word,” she concluded as her phone line went off.



The DCE in the alleged leaked tape incites people of Effiduase Asokore to vote against the incumbent MP, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, in the December 7 Parliamentary election.



Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Opoku Mensah, called for the head of the DCE if she is found culpable.



“The DCE has given a lose talk and I am quite disappointed in her on condition that the allegations are true. I hope that she will be cleared from all these issues but if it turns out to be true, then she will have to excuse her post because in NPP we don’t promote skirt and blouse voting,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.