Akufo-Addo sacks 2 NDA Deputy CEOs at the same time

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked another Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority.



Mr Stephen Yir-engu Engmen was given his marching orders in a letter dated 21 December 2022.



A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Ms Frema Osei-Opare, said Mr Yir-engu Engmen is expected to comprehensively hand over his duties and any official property to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before his departure.



“We wish to inform you that, H. E. the President has decided to terminate your appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority with effect from 21st March 2023.”



Mr Yir-Eru Engmen has been in office since 2018.



He was sacked along with his fellow Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority, Mr Patrick Seidu, effective Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



A letter from the Chief of Staff, Ms Frema Osei-Opare has asked Mr Seidu “to comprehensively hand over your duties and any official property in your custody to the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority before your departure.”



Ms Osei-Opare also noted: “We thank you for your services and we wish you the best in your future endeavours.”



