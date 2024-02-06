Akufo-Addo sacked 23 MMDCEs for political expediency – Analyst

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Emmanuel Kofi Nti has declared that the removal of some 24 metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives by President Akufo-Addo is for political expediency and not necessarily for development.



The analyst suggested that the NPP wants to break the 8-year jinx and that the sacked MMDCEs lack the necessary skills to run the party’s campaign in their respective areas, hence their removal from office.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the party’s focus is not to pursue development, but they are interested in breaking the 8 so they have removed some MMDCEs to make it much easier for them to retain the presidency.



He stated that the reshuffle is long overdue. Ghanaians, including some senior members of the NPP, such as General Secretary Justine Kodua Frimpong, have called for replacing some appointees, particularly those underperforming.



"The reason he has made these changes is for political expedience. The NPP is bent on breaking the eight, and so if you are MCE and you make the party unattractive in your area, you would be removed, especially since your performance could affect the campaign at the grassroots level.



"That is why he is removing them and bringing in those they think are radicals and can use radicalism since the 2024 general elections would witness some level of radicalism.”



"These are some of the reasons why the president has begun changing people. Let me give you a classic example: an MCE may have made several promises and failed to keep them, affecting the party; therefore, when this same MCE is asked to campaign, the people will not listen to him or her.





"So they would need a new person to give their campaign a new face in some of the constituencies.”



"The removal of the 23 MMDCEs was a good decision for the party, but the new members appointed have nothing new to offer. Those who were appointed as key players were unable to achieve anything meaningful; how much more reserved players?" he added.