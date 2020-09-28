Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

'Akufo-Addo’s votes in Ashanti region will increase massively' – NPP Youth Organizer

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Kwakwa has pledged that the party's youth will work tirelessly to claim all 47 parliamentary seats in the region.



Mr Kwakwa explained that the NPP youth are duty-bound to ensure that the party retains power in the forthcoming elections.



Touting government's achievements in the past four years, he stated that the party is willing to protect the 'significant progress' witnessed in all sectors of the economy, particularly education.



The NPP Regional Executive pledged during the inauguration of the Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Wing Campaign Team held in Kumasi.



He also entreated the youth to work together to make sure that the NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama does not use what he described as ‘deceptive promises' to return to power.





