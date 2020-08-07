General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Akufo-Addo's tragedy is the destruction, politicization of our institutions - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has fired back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accusing him of politicising state institutions.



In a post on his official Facebook wall, the former president opined has ”the tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the collosal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before#COVID19.”



The candidate for the opposition NDC added the record of the NPP is not only about poor infrastructure but they have also abandoned projects started by his administration and allowing tax payers money go waste.





”It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste. This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anticorruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society,” he wrote.



He has promised to restore justice and allow state institutions to work independently.



”Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death,” he said.



The tragedy of the Akufo-Addo administration is not only the collosal debt it has saddled Ghanaians with. It is not only the huge fiscal deficit he has created even before COVID19.



It is not only the hundreds of projects he has abandoned causing taxpayers money to go waste.



It is not only his poor infrastructure record.



This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anticorruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.



These constitute the tragedy of the four years of Akufo-Addo’s administration.



He has set our democracy back twenty-eight (28) years. This is what makes it a patriotic duty for all patriotic Ghanaians to join hands to rescue our nation.



I, John Dramani Mahama, will restore dignity and independence to our state institutions. I will depoliticize our democratic institutions and make them work effectively and independently for all Ghanaians.



Ghanaians will respect the judiciary once again. Justice will be impartial and Ghanaians will be able to express themselves freely, once more, without fear of harassment or death.

