Akufo-Addo’s swearing in: Apply for accreditation – Gov’t to media

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Hadzide

The Ministry of Information has asked all media houses that are interested in providing coverage for the investiture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7 to apply for accreditation.



The deadline for the application is Monday, January 4, a statement by a Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Hadzide said on Thursday, December 31.



It said “The inauguration subcommittee of the Transition Team hereby requests all media organizations interested in covering the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency, Nana Addo Daknwa Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2020, to apply for accreditation.



“All application must be forwarded to the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry with the number of accreditation being requested for indicated. Deadline for the submission of application is Monday, January January 4, 2021.



“The media may contact the head of PR Unit, Ms Munira Karim via phone number 0244581874 for further enquiries.”

