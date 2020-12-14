Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Akufo-Addo’s speeches are good but he’s not trustworthy – Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has said while the President is known for making speeches characteristic of good statesmen, his actions are usually markedly different.



The NDC MP told Joy News on Monday, December 14 that although Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo makes “very good speeches, says the right things many times, unfortunately, the action that follows doesn’t even seem to suggest that he understands the speeches before he reads them.”



Suhuyini was reacting to a call by the President during his acceptance speech for being declared the winner of the 2020 polls that both the NDC and the NPP must work together.



“The Ghanaian people through the election results have made it loud and clear that the two parties – the NPP and the NDC must work together especially in Parliament for the good of the country,” the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had said.



However, Alhassan Suhuyini believes the President is not likely to champion that cause.



While commending Nana Akufo-Addo for making that opt observation about the need for both political parties to work together, he said “based on his [Akufo-Addo’s] past deeds not matching his words, it’s very difficult to take him seriously when he says so”.



He said, “if he [Akufo-Addo] meant what he said, I’m sure he would have just understood that as a party, we (the NDC) have the majority.



“We may not also be comfortable with our majority because it is that slim and then perhaps we will see how together if the fictitious results that were declared by the EC are what is to go by.”







According to the results released by the EC, none of the two parties currently has a clear Majority in Parliament.



The NPP won 137 seats in Parliament while the NDC won 136 seats with one seat occupied by an independent candidate. A party needs at least 138 seats to form a Majority government.



The results for Sene West, which is being contested, is yet to be released.



The NDC says the elections have been stolen for the incumbent party.





