Akufo-Addo's speech heavy on COVID than US$3 billion IMF loan - Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has expressed concern about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest address to the nation.



President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 28, 2023, addressed the population on the COVID pandemic and Ghana's current relationship with international lenders, the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was his 29th and final address having formally declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was over in Ghana.



Reacting to the president’s address, Dr Iddrisu stated that even though the advert for the address stated that it will be on COVID and IMF, the address was heavy on COVID.



Speaking in a Zoom interaction minutes after the address, he stated: “I was expecting him to touch on the social programs like Free SHS and tell us what agreements the government made with the IMF on that. Which section(s) of the Free SHS is the government reviewing? I was again expecting him to touch on the IMF conditionalities such as the increment in taxes, electricity bills, etc, and tell Ghanaians the hardships to expect in the coming days, so we can start tightening our belts."



Dr Iddrisu stressed that the president should have spoken to the country about China too as indicated in the IMF report to clear all doubts surrounding the deal.













You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















GA/SARA