Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Akufo Addo’s rule by intimidation has radicalized NDC supporters – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says that the revolutionary spirit with which the party was birthed has been rekindled following the rule by intimidation of the Akufo Addo administration.



According to him, there’s palpable fear in the country under President Akufo Addo, adding that it is only the brave who are able to talk now.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the NDC Chief Scribe stated that President Akufo-Addo’s condemnable style of ruling has rather radicalized NDC supporters.



“The revolutionary spirit with which the NDC was born has been revived thanks to the intimidating methods of President Akufo Addo and his government. You can’t always intimidate the people, they will certainly rise up and stand to you one day as is happening now. So the NDC supporters are now finding it very difficult to contain their impatience. The recent victory won by the NDC in Parliament has helped us the leaders to manage the impatience of the supporters. So whoever will say there’s peace in Ghana is obviously telling a lie, This view is not shared by NDC members alone, I know NPP members who are equally impatient.”