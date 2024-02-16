Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle election gimmick to resource sitting MPs – ABA Fuseini

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, ABA Fuseini, says the recent reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo is a move to resource sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) who won their parliamentary primaries.



President Akufo-Addo has undertaken a major shake-up in his government that has seen many of his stalwart ministers who have served over the past 7 years axed from his government.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has finally been relieved from his position, with Mohammed Amin Adam.



Health Minister and Dormaa MP Kwaku Agyemang Manu and Interior Minister and Nandom MP, Ambrose Dery have also been replaced by the President among others.



However, speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, the Sagnarigu lawmaker stated that the move was a mere political gimmick.



“This reshuffle that they have done is a political event President Nana Akufo-Addo has done. Go and do an analysis of the appointees, especially the deputy ministers. Number one, he has removed all those who lost elections, go and check. Any minister or deputy minister who lost his election has been removed. All Members of Parliament who have voluntarily indicated that they are not coming back to Parliament, he has removed them.



“So it’s an election gimmick to ensure that resources should be available to those he is putting in place as ministers to be able to campaign for the 2024 election,” the ranking Member on the Communication Committee in Parliament disclosed.



He continued: “Because the whole of this country, including Minority about two years ago, were calling for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed, he did not listen. Later our colleagues on the other side listened to us and also joined and said Ken must go.”



Alhaji Fuseini further explained that an early reshuffle by the President about two years back would have made some economic impact.



“Why did the President not yield to our call and did the reshuffle at that time? At that time it would have been more meaningful to make an economic impact,” Alhaji Fuseini stated.



